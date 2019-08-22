Contrasting of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) compete against each other in the Specialty Chemicals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 1.40 N/A -9.47 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 68 0.93 N/A 5.97 11.31

In table 1 we can see Gevo Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gevo Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4% Westlake Chemical Corporation 0.00% 14% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Gevo Inc. is 176.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.76. In other hand, Westlake Chemical Corporation has beta of 1.61 which is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Gevo Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Westlake Chemical Corporation which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Gevo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gevo Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Westlake Chemical Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

Westlake Chemical Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $73.83 consensus price target and a 21.31% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gevo Inc. and Westlake Chemical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.1% and 29.4%. Insiders held roughly 12.4% of Gevo Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Westlake Chemical Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25% Westlake Chemical Corporation -2.55% -3.46% -0.35% -12.28% -35.65% 2.12%

For the past year Gevo Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Westlake Chemical Corporation.

Summary

Westlake Chemical Corporation beats Gevo Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity PVC, VCM, EDC, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, mouldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. The companyÂ’s products are used in various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, and residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. Westlake Chemical Corporation also offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses primarily in North America and Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.