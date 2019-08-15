Contrasting of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 0.97 N/A -9.47 0.00 Amyris Inc. 4 4.27 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates Gevo Inc. and Amyris Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gevo Inc. and Amyris Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -33.8% -28.4% Amyris Inc. 0.00% 57.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

Gevo Inc. is 176.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.76 beta. Amyris Inc.’s 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

2.3 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gevo Inc. Its rival Amyris Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Gevo Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Amyris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.1% of Gevo Inc. shares and 49.1% of Amyris Inc. shares. About 12.4% of Gevo Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Amyris Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -9.26% 21.29% 15.57% -8.58% -34.49% 25% Amyris Inc. 0.65% -15.34% -23.7% -0.96% -53.46% -7.49%

For the past year Gevo Inc. had bullish trend while Amyris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amyris Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gevo Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Amyris, Inc. provides various alternatives to a range of petroleum-sourced products worldwide. The company uses its industrial bioscience technology to design microbes primarily yeast, as well as to convert plant-sourced sugars into renewable ingredients. It produces and sells Biofene that converts to squalane, which is used as an emollient in cosmetics and other personal care products; and natural oils and aroma chemicals for the flavors and fragrances market. The company also provides renewable solvents, polymers, and lubricants for industrial markets; Biofene ingredients for nutraceuticals and vitamins market; and renewable fuels for transportation fuels markets. It has a collaboration partnership with Total S.A. to produce and commercialize Biofene-based diesel and jet fuels. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.