Contrasting of Gevo Inc. (GEVO) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) and Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gevo Inc. 2 1.00 N/A -11.09 0.00 Aemetis Inc. 1 0.12 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gevo Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -26.8% Aemetis Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -32.2%

Risk and Volatility

Gevo Inc. is 186.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.86 beta. In other hand, Aemetis Inc. has beta of 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gevo Inc. is 6.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Aemetis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Gevo Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aemetis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gevo Inc. and Aemetis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gevo Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aemetis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Aemetis Inc. has a consensus price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 152.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.8% of Gevo Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.5% of Aemetis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gevo Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.94%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 10.86% of Aemetis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gevo Inc. -7.24% -13.87% -14.58% -36.73% -69.88% 4.59% Aemetis Inc. -8.46% 38.37% 11.21% 27.96% -34.97% 96.21%

For the past year Gevo Inc. was less bullish than Aemetis Inc.

Gevo, Inc., a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc. and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy. The company engages in the research and development, and production of isobutanol; development of its proprietary biocatalysts; production and sale of biojet fuel; and retrofit process of chemicals and biofuels. It is also involved in the production of ethanol, isobutanol, and related products. In addition, the company produces and separates its renewable isobutanol through the Gevo Integrated Fermentation Technology platform. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Aemetis, Inc. operates as an international renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. It focuses on the production of advanced fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. The company owns and operates a biodiesel plant in Kakinada, India; and an ethanol plant in Keyes, California. Aemetis, Inc. sells biodiesel and glycerin to resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distillers grains, distillers corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.