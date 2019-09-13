Contrasting of Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Retail companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Getty Realty Corp. has 68.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 70.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Getty Realty Corp. has 3.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Getty Realty Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty Corp. 0.00% 8.20% 4.10% Industry Average 29.03% 18.91% 3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Getty Realty Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty Corp. N/A 32 25.65 Industry Average 137.74M 474.43M 34.97

Getty Realty Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Getty Realty Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.54 1.46 2.35

As a group, REIT – Retail companies have a potential upside of 12.92%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Getty Realty Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Getty Realty Corp. -1.41% -1.41% -7.95% -5.57% 5.75% 1.94% Industry Average 2.42% 3.54% 3.56% 5.95% 12.44% 16.06%

For the past year Getty Realty Corp. has weaker performance than Getty Realty Corp.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Getty Realty Corp. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.57. Competitively, Getty Realty Corp.’s competitors are 20.79% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.79 beta.

Dividends

Getty Realty Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Getty Realty Corp.’s rivals beat Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It specializes in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. Getty Realty Corp. was founded in 1955 and is based in Jericho, New York.