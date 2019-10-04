Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 -0.68 187.74M -0.16 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 13,231,376,418.35% -16.9% -16.3% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,852,731,591.45% -31.7% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.55 beta means Geron Corporation’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.34 beta.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 and has 8.3 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Geron Corporation and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 161.21%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average target price and a 56.25% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Geron Corporation seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Geron Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Geron Corporation has weaker performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.