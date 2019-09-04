Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 361.73 N/A -0.16 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Geron Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.55 shows that Geron Corporation is 155.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.66 beta.

Liquidity

24.9 and 24.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation. Its rival Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.7 and 9.7 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Geron Corporation and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation has a 161.19% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5. Competitively Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $37, with potential upside of 227.14%. Based on the results shown earlier, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 87.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.32% -12.81% -33.11% -12.5% -38.11% -17.81%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.