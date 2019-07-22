Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Both Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 268.77 N/A -0.16 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 174.88 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates Geron Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Geron Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation has a 2.9 beta, while its volatility is 190.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation are 24.9 and 24.9. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Geron Corporation and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 201.72% for Geron Corporation with consensus target price of $3.5. Meanwhile, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 313.39%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Geron Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.5% of Geron Corporation shares and 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.48% of Geron Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Geron Corporation had bullish trend while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Geron Corporation beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.