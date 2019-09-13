Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

As Biotechnology companies, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 429.22 N/A -0.16 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Geron Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.6. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 130.82% and an $3.67 consensus target price. On the other hand, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 135.29% and its consensus target price is $24. The data provided earlier shows that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Geron Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Geron Corporation was more bullish than Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.