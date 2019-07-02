Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 1 326.69 N/A -0.16 0.00 Curis Inc. 1 6.24 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Geron Corporation and Curis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Geron Corporation and Curis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.9 beta means Geron Corporation’s volatility is 190.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Curis Inc. has a 2.11 beta and it is 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential is 148.23% at a $3.5 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Geron Corporation and Curis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.5% and 24.2%. Insiders owned 0.48% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Curis Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.