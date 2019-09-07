Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 11.18 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Geron Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Geron Corporation’s current beta is 2.55 and it happens to be 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Current Ratio is 24.9. Meanwhile, Aravive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Geron Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Geron Corporation and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, with potential upside of 162.14%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Geron Corporation and Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.8% and 30% respectively. About 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year Geron Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aravive Inc.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.