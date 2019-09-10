Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 386.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 29.81 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Geron Corporation and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Geron Corporation has a Current Ratio of 24.9 and a Quick Ratio of 24.9. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptinyx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Geron Corporation and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Geron Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 156.64% and an $3.67 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Aptinyx Inc. is $12, which is potential 229.67% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Geron Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Geron Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Geron Corporation has 20% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Aptinyx Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.