Contrasting of Geron Corporation (GERN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron Corporation 2 350.93 N/A -0.16 0.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 72 4.09 N/A 1.15 73.62

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Geron Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Geron Corporation has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.16 beta and it is 116.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Geron Corporation is 24.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 24.9. The Current Ratio of rival ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Geron Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Geron Corporation and ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$3.67 is Geron Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 182.31%. Competitively ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $74.5, with potential upside of 2.46%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Geron Corporation is looking more favorable than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares and 86.2% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.1% are Geron Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20% ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.72% 2.27% 20.43% 55.98% 25.49% 87.89%

For the past year Geron Corporation was less bullish than ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Geron Corporation.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and Hydrocortisone Enema and Cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis. It also provides Hydrocortisone Rectal Cream to treat inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; Lithium Carbonate ER and Lithobid for bipolar disorder; Mesalamine Enema to treat distal ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, or proctitis; Methazolamide to treat ocular conditions; and Metoclopramide and Reglan to treat gastroesophageal reflux. In addition, the company offers Nilutamide to treat metastatic prostate cancer; Nimodipine that reduces the ischemic deficits in patients with subarachnoid hemorrhage; Opium Tincture to treat diarrhea; Oxycodone capsules and oral solution for pain; Propafenone to treat arrhythmia; Propranolol ER and Inderal LA for managing hypertension in patients with angina pectoris; and Vancomycin and Vancocin for use in treating C. difficile-associated diarrhea and enterocolitis. Further, it provides contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, and group purchasing organizations. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.