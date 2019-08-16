Contrasting of German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) and Its Competitors

German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) is a company in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

German American Bancorp Inc. has 36.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.06% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.1% of German American Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Regional – Midwest Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 1.40% Industry Average 27.12% 10.05% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. N/A 30 15.15 Industry Average 305.24M 1.13B 14.97

German American Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for German American Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.17 1.40 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 4.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of German American Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% Industry Average 1.71% 2.78% 4.07% 7.89% 5.97% 13.23%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than German American Bancorp Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

German American Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.87. Competitively, German American Bancorp Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.82 which is 18.24% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

German American Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.