Contrasting of German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Both German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp Inc. 30 4.75 N/A 2.08 15.15 First Savings Financial Group Inc. 57 2.07 N/A 5.18 11.69

Table 1 highlights German American Bancorp Inc. and First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Savings Financial Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to German American Bancorp Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. German American Bancorp Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than First Savings Financial Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) and First Savings Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 1.4% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

German American Bancorp Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.87 beta. First Savings Financial Group Inc.’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.35 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

German American Bancorp Inc. and First Savings Financial Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.2% and 33.5%. 2.1% are German American Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7% of First Savings Financial Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) German American Bancorp Inc. 3.82% 2.34% 6.09% 8.31% -15.51% 13.61% First Savings Financial Group Inc. 1.51% 1.59% 7.64% 18.45% -17.25% 16.58%

For the past year German American Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Savings Financial Group Inc.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group Inc. beats German American Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of January 30, 2017, the company operated 51 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.