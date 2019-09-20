Contrasting of Genuine Parts Company (GPC) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) and KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR). The two are both Specialty Retail Other companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts Company 101 0.75 N/A 5.39 18.04 KAR Auction Services Inc. 23 0.87 N/A 2.34 11.45

Demonstrates Genuine Parts Company and KAR Auction Services Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. KAR Auction Services Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Genuine Parts Company. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Genuine Parts Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than KAR Auction Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Genuine Parts Company and KAR Auction Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts Company 0.00% 22.2% 5.9% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.00% 20.9% 4.2%

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts Company’s volatility measures that it’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. KAR Auction Services Inc.’s 1.15 beta is the reason why it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genuine Parts Company has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Genuine Parts Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Genuine Parts Company and KAR Auction Services Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts Company 0 3 1 2.25 KAR Auction Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Genuine Parts Company is $109, with potential upside of 12.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Genuine Parts Company and KAR Auction Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Genuine Parts Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of KAR Auction Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genuine Parts Company -0.18% -7.16% -3.32% -2.32% 0.63% 1.15% KAR Auction Services Inc. 0.53% 6.07% 25.88% 35.9% 20.97% 48.09%

For the past year Genuine Parts Company’s stock price has smaller growth than KAR Auction Services Inc.

Summary

Genuine Parts Company beats KAR Auction Services Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. The company also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers. In addition, it distributes office furniture, technology products, general office and school supplies, cleaning, janitorial and breakroom supplies, safety and security items, healthcare products, and disposable food service products to resellers through 56 distribution centers. Further, the company distributes wires and cables, connectivity solutions, insulating and conductive materials, assembly tools, test equipment, custom fabricated parts, and specialty coated materials to original equipment manufacturers, motor repair shops, specialty wire and cable users, and various industrial assembly markets. Genuine Parts Company was founded in 1928 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides vehicle auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The IAA segment offers various loss solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, dealerships, rental car companies, fleet lease companies, and charitable organizations. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a network of 77 whole car auction locations and 172 salvage auction sites. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.