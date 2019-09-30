Contrasting of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Both Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) and Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex Corporation 27 1.10 254.15M 1.65 16.66 Autoliv Inc. 72 1.89 78.71M 2.80 25.76

Table 1 highlights Gentex Corporation and Autoliv Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Autoliv Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gentex Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Gentex Corporation is presently more affordable than Autoliv Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex Corporation 938,515,509.60% 23.4% 20.7% Autoliv Inc. 109,213,264.88% 12.5% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.22 shows that Gentex Corporation is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Autoliv Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

Gentex Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, Autoliv Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Gentex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Autoliv Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gentex Corporation and Autoliv Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Autoliv Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Gentex Corporation has an average price target of $25, and a -9.19% downside potential. On the other hand, Autoliv Inc.’s potential downside is -15.79% and its average price target is $66.5. The results provided earlier shows that Gentex Corporation appears more favorable than Autoliv Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Gentex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.8% of Autoliv Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Autoliv Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68% Autoliv Inc. -6.34% 4.04% -6.92% -8.96% -29.31% 2.73%

For the past year Gentex Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Autoliv Inc.

Summary

Gentex Corporation beats on 9 of the 15 factors Autoliv Inc.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. The company offers a range of products, including modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems, child seats, and components; and camera-based vision systems, night driving assists, automotive radars, brake controls, positioning systems, electronic control units, and other active safety systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.