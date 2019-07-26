Contrasting of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genprex Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.28
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genprex Inc.
|0.00%
|-155.1%
|-143.1%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Current Ratio is 22.8. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Genprex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 14.6%. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genprex Inc.
|-2.72%
|1.42%
|25.46%
|23.45%
|-79.66%
|62.73%
|Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-11.86%
|-3.35%
|-23.98%
|-62.96%
|-79.75%
|-53.41%
For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.
