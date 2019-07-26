Contrasting of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN)

Both Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RNN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -5.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genprex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. is 22.8 while its Current Ratio is 22.8. Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Genprex Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genprex Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.4% and 14.6%. About 5.3% of Genprex Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.86% -3.35% -23.98% -62.96% -79.75% -53.41%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include RX-3117, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory pancreatic cancer and advanced bladder cancer; and Supinoxin that is in Phase IIa clinical study to treat patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer. It is also developing Archexin, which has completed a pilot Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. In addition, the company is involved in developing RX-21101, an N-(2-Hydroxypropyl) methacrylamide-docetaxel-folate, which is in pre-clinical development stage used for the treatment of tumors. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.