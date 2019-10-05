Contrasting of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 5.93M -0.97 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 0.00 16.29M -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 676,940,639.27% -141.2% -136% Molecular Templates Inc. 282,812,500.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genprex Inc. are 30.5 and 30.5 respectively. Its competitor Molecular Templates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Genprex Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.1% of Genprex Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 51.7%. Comparatively, 12.75% are Molecular Templates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Genprex Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.