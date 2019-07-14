Contrasting of Genprex Inc. (GNPX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genprex Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex Inc. 0.00% -155.1% -143.1% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Liquidity

Genprex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 22.8 and a Quick Ratio of 22.8. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.4% of Genprex Inc. shares and 52.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 5.3% are Genprex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genprex Inc. -2.72% 1.42% 25.46% 23.45% -79.66% 62.73% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Genprex Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Genprex Inc.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.