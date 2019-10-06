Contrasting of Genpact Limited (G) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 40 1.55 162.58M 1.47 26.92 International Money Express Inc. 14 41.75 16.41M -0.13 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 408,287,292.82% 20.3% 7.9% International Money Express Inc. 119,519,300.80% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genpact Limited. Its rival International Money Express Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. International Money Express Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Genpact Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Genpact Limited and International Money Express Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genpact Limited has a 16.79% upside potential and a consensus target price of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.1% of Genpact Limited shares and 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. shares. Genpact Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65% of International Money Express Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year Genpact Limited has stronger performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

Genpact Limited beats International Money Express Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.