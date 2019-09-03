Contrasting of Genpact Limited (G) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK)

Both Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) and InnerWorkings Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact Limited 37 2.33 N/A 1.47 26.92 InnerWorkings Inc. 4 0.20 N/A -1.48 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Genpact Limited and InnerWorkings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact Limited 0.00% 20.3% 7.9% InnerWorkings Inc. 0.00% -36.9% -12.2%

Volatility & Risk

Genpact Limited is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, InnerWorkings Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genpact Limited is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, InnerWorkings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Genpact Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than InnerWorkings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Genpact Limited and InnerWorkings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact Limited 0 1 2 2.67 InnerWorkings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Genpact Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.35%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genpact Limited and InnerWorkings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.1% and 85.8%. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Genpact Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 4.4% are InnerWorkings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genpact Limited 0.43% 2.51% 11.12% 33.96% 31.43% 47.02% InnerWorkings Inc. -6.15% -5.18% 9.25% -18.12% -58.03% -2.14%

For the past year Genpact Limited has 47.02% stronger performance while InnerWorkings Inc. has -2.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Genpact Limited beats InnerWorkings Inc.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) management services worldwide. The company offers finance and accounting services, including accounts payable comprising document management, invoice processing, approval, resolution management, and T&E processing; order to cash services, such as customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services consisting of accounting, closing and reporting, treasury, tax, and product cost accounting services; enterprise performance management, including budgeting, forecasting, business performance reporting, and analytics; and enterprise risk and compliance services comprising SOX advisory, enterprise risk management, internal audit, FCPA, and IT risk management services. It also provides analytics and research services; core industry operation services; business and enterprise risk consulting services; transformation services; and supply chain and procurement services, including direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company offers enterprise application services comprising business intelligence and data services, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, and technology integration; IT infrastructure management services, including end user computing, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services; and collections and customer services in the areas of consumer banking, business-to-business finance, and mortgage servicing. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, consumer product goods, healthcare, high tech, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and life sciences industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

InnerWorkings, Inc. provides marketing execution solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The companyÂ’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. It offers outsourced print management solutions that encompass the design, sourcing, and delivery of printed marketing materials, including direct mail, in-store signage, and marketing collateral; and outsourced solutions for the design, sourcing, and delivery of branded merchandise and product packaging. The company also assists clients with the management of events, promotions spending, and related procurement needs; and designs, sources, and installs point of sale displays, permanent retail fixtures, and overall store design, as well as offers on-site outsourced creative studio, digital marketing, and on-demand creative services. In addition, it provides fulfillment and logistics services, such as kitting and assembly, inventory management, and pre-sorting postage. Further, the company offers creative services comprising copywriting, graphics and Website design, identity work and marketing collateral development, and image and print-ready page processing and proofing capability services. It serves corporate clients in a range of industries, such as retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable, and transportation. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.