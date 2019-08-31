Contrasting of Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)

This is a contrast between Genomic Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) and Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health Inc. 66 6.60 N/A 1.13 64.75 Check-Cap Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -3.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see Genomic Health Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genomic Health Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health Inc. 0.00% 16.5% 13.1% Check-Cap Ltd. 0.00% -83.3% -70.3%

Risk & Volatility

Genomic Health Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Check-Cap Ltd.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

Genomic Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Check-Cap Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 6.7 and has 6.7 Quick Ratio. Check-Cap Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genomic Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Genomic Health Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Check-Cap Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$73 is Genomic Health Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -4.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genomic Health Inc. and Check-Cap Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94% and 11.7%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Genomic Health Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 17.95% are Check-Cap Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genomic Health Inc. 11.88% 23.97% 14.3% -2.34% 39.36% 13.29% Check-Cap Ltd. 1.45% -1.87% -18.6% -40.17% -35.19% -2.33%

For the past year Genomic Health Inc. had bullish trend while Check-Cap Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Genomic Health Inc. beats Check-Cap Ltd.

Genomic Health, Inc., a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions. The company offers the Oncotype DX invasive breast cancer test that is used for early stage invasive breast cancer patients to predict the likelihood of breast cancer recurrence and chemotherapy benefit. It also provides the Oncotype DX colon cancer test, which is used to predict the likelihood of colon cancer recurrence in patients with stage II disease, as well as for use in patients with stage III disease treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant therapy. In addition, the company provides the Oncotype DX tests for patients with ductal carcinoma in situ, a pre-invasive form of breast cancer; the Oncotype DX prostate cancer test, which provides a genomic prostate score to predict disease aggressiveness in men with low risk disease, as well as used to enhance treatment decisions for prostate cancer patients in conjunction with the Gleason score or tumor grading; and Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test, a non-invasive liquid biopsy test, which uses next-generation sequencing to identify and select actionable genomic alterations to quantify the presence and burden of cancer, as well as helps to predict the sensitivity or resistance to specific drugs for patients with certain late-stage cancers, such as lung, breast, colon, melanoma, ovarian, or gastrointestinal cancers. Its development stage pipeline products include Oncotype TRACK products for non-invasive tumor monitoring. The company offers its products through a network of distributors. Genomic Health, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Epic Sciences, Inc. and BiocartisGroup NV. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.