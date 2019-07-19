Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.94 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 6.01% at a $3.88 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -7.1% -11.81% -16.26% -36.33% -73.16% -6.08%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.