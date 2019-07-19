Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-353.2%
|-70.6%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|-216.9%
|-98.6%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 2.94 shows that Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.22 beta.
Liquidity
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. On the competitive side is, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 6.01% at a $3.88 consensus price target.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares and 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.56%
|2.55%
|31.64%
|6.47%
|-25.54%
|152.44%
|Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
|-7.1%
|-11.81%
|-16.26%
|-36.33%
|-73.16%
|-6.08%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 152.44% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -6.08% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Oncolytics Biotech Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
