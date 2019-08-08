Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

This is a contrast between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 23.96%. Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has an average target price of $17.25, with potential upside of 73.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that DBV Technologies S.A. looks more robust than Genocea Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genocea Biosciences Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 46.27% respectively. About 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.