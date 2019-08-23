Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.12 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility and Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.63%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 55.1%. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.