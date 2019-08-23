Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.12
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Volatility and Risk
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta which is 151.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6 respectively. Its competitor Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 27.63%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 55.1%. 0.1% are Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
