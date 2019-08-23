Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|79
|90.37
|N/A
|-7.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.9%
|-45.5%
Risk & Volatility
Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta which is 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|9
|2.90
The upside potential is 19.75% for Genocea Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $3.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $126.73 consensus target price and a 54.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 89.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.45%
|7.75%
|-6.55%
|-5.03%
|-19.85%
|6.42%
For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
