Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

We will be contrasting the differences between Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 90.37 N/A -7.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Risk & Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.44 beta which is 144.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 6 and 6. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.3 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 9 2.90

The upside potential is 19.75% for Genocea Biosciences Inc. with consensus target price of $3.88. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $126.73 consensus target price and a 54.25% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 89.2%. Insiders held 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. has stronger performance than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Genocea Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.