Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Both Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 2.34 beta indicates that its volatility is 134.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 2.06 beta is the reason why it is 106.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6 and 6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achieve Life Sciences Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Genocea Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genocea Biosciences Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.3% and 32.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.