Contrasting of Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 16.34 N/A -2.09 0.00

Demonstrates Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences Inc. is 194.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.94 beta. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 3.1 beta which makes it 210.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$3.88 is Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.84%. Meanwhile, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $43, while its potential upside is 58.15%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.8% 1.69% 16.27% 37.54% 35.53% 60.42%

For the past year Genocea Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.