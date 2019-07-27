Contrasting of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Both GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 5.05 N/A -0.91 0.00 Zynex Inc. 6 7.63 N/A 0.28 28.04

In table 1 we can see GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Zynex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Zynex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% Zynex Inc. 0.00% 121% 76.1%

Volatility and Risk

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. has a beta of 1.46 and its 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zynex Inc. has beta of 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.4. Competitively, Zynex Inc. has 2.3 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Zynex Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zynex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 73.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. shares and 0.3% of Zynex Inc. shares. 4.3% are GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zynex Inc. has 54.89% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -4.89% -3.36% 17.87% 48.25% 7.96% 47.94% Zynex Inc. 8.69% 49.24% 62.05% 145.27% 162.79% 168.03%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. was less bullish than Zynex Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zynex Inc. beats GenMark Diagnostics Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products comprising electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; and batteries for use in electrotherapy products. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex, Inc. offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lone Tree, Colorado.