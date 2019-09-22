Contrasting of GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 7 4.73 N/A -0.91 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0.00% -137% -54.1% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GenMark Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average price target and a 189.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both GenMark Diagnostics Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 93% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.6% of GenMark Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GenMark Diagnostics Inc. -1.11% -3.1% -19.33% -3.4% 3.64% 28.81% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year GenMark Diagnostics Inc. was less bullish than Titan Medical Inc.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. The company provides XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It offers diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, warfarin sensitivity test, and thrombophilia risk test, as well as HCV genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, and 2C19 genotyping test. The company also provides ePlex instrument and RP panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results without any additional steps. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.