Contrasting of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Since Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Genmab A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Genmab A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genmab A/S has a 9.26% upside potential and a consensus target price of $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Genmab A/S and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.