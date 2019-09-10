Contrasting of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 -3234.71 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Mustang Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 11.92% at a $23 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 70.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Mustang Bio Inc. -9.23% -16.67% -24.32% -10.56% -52.27% 3.74%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mustang Bio Inc.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.