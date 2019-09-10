Contrasting of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|4
|-3234.71
|N/A
|-1.24
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genmab A/S and Mustang Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Mustang Bio Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 11.92% at a $23 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Mustang Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 70.32%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Mustang Bio Inc. seems more appealing than Genmab A/S.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 7.1% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 39.58% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Mustang Bio Inc.
|-9.23%
|-16.67%
|-24.32%
|-10.56%
|-52.27%
|3.74%
For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has bigger growth than Mustang Bio Inc.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 4 of the 6 factors Mustang Bio Inc.
Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.
