Contrasting of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genmab A/S and Kura Oncology Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Genmab A/S has weaker performance than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genmab A/S beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.