Contrasting of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Both Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 20 0.00 609.70M 0.00 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 78 -0.39 48.47M -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Genmab A/S and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 2,997,541,789.58% 0% 0% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 62,093,261.59% -59.3% -45.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Genmab A/S and Blueprint Medicines Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 21.05% at a $23 average price target. Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s average price target is $110.4, while its potential upside is 54.75%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Blueprint Medicines Corporation is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Genmab A/S and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95% respectively. Competitively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year Genmab A/S’s stock price has smaller growth than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Genmab A/S beats Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.