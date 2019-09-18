Contrasting of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 83 8.84 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Genmab A/S and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Genmab A/S and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Genmab A/S’s upside potential is 12.25% at a $23 consensus price target. Competitively BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $119, with potential upside of 57.62%. Based on the results shown earlier, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is looking more favorable than Genmab A/S, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.