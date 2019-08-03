Contrasting of Genmab A/S (GMAB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genmab A/S
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Arcus Biosciences Inc.
|10
|34.41
|N/A
|-2.21
|0.00
Demonstrates Genmab A/S and Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arcus Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-22.7%
|-19.5%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genmab A/S and Arcus Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Arcus Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 192.40%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Genmab A/S shares and 47.6% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
|Arcus Biosciences Inc.
|-8.77%
|-0.38%
|-21.22%
|-16.74%
|-31.52%
|-26.56%
For the past year Genmab A/S had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Genmab A/S beats on 5 of the 8 factors Arcus Biosciences Inc.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.
