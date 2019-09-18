Contrasting of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.73 N/A 0.78 14.15 Contango Oil & Gas Company 2 0.91 N/A -4.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Genie Energy Ltd. and Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genie Energy Ltd. and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Risk & Volatility

Genie Energy Ltd.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Contango Oil & Gas Company has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Contango Oil & Gas Company is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. Genie Energy Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 48% of Contango Oil & Gas Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Contango Oil & Gas Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. had bullish trend while Contango Oil & Gas Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.