Contrasting of Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.71 N/A 0.78 14.15 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 24 2.98 N/A 1.60 12.01

Table 1 demonstrates Genie Energy Ltd. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Genie Energy Ltd. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Genie Energy Ltd.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0.00% 25.7% 12.9%

Volatility and Risk

Genie Energy Ltd. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Genie Energy Ltd. is 1.8 while its Current Ratio is 2. Meanwhile, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Genie Energy Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Genie Energy Ltd. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively the average target price of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is $26.8, which is potential 61.93% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genie Energy Ltd. and Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 22.6% and 99%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.6% of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75% Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation -13.34% -16.73% -24.51% -24.42% -15.71% -14.27%

For the past year Genie Energy Ltd. has 82.75% stronger performance while Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation has -14.27% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation beats Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, develops, exploits, explores for, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 179,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 84,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas. It also transports, stores, gathers, and purchases natural gas for resale. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 8,576 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.