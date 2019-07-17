Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Genfit SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Genfit SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 199.73%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
For the past year Genfit SA has 4.19% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 3 factors.
