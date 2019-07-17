Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Both Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Genfit SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Mereo BioPharma Group plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s average price target is $56.5, while its potential upside is 199.73%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Genfit SA has 4.19% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -21.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Mereo BioPharma Group plc on 3 of the 3 factors.