Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 148.73 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genfit SA and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 238.53% and an $56.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Genfit SA was less bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genfit SA beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.