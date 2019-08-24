Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|148.73
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Genfit SA and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 238.53% and an $56.5 consensus target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Genfit SA was less bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Genfit SA beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.