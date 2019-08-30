Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We are contrasting Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|5
|61.48
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Demonstrates Genfit SA and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Genfit SA and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Genfit SA and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$56.5 is Genfit SA’s average price target while its potential upside is 226.59%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-13.99%
|-4.91%
|-16%
|-26.29%
|-8.86%
|-19.36%
For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Genfit SA beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.