Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP)

We are contrasting Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCCP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 61.48 N/A -0.64 0.00

Demonstrates Genfit SA and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Genfit SA and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Genfit SA and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56.5 is Genfit SA’s average price target while its potential upside is 226.59%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Genfit SA shares and 0.69% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. -13.99% -4.91% -16% -26.29% -8.86% -19.36%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Genfit SA beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.