Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Since Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Genfit SA and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Genfit SA and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Genfit SA and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA has an average target price of $56.5, and a 208.07% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Genfit SA and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-3.43%
|-8.41%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|4.19%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
For the past year Genfit SA has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Genfit SA beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.