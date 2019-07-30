Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genfit SA 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 28 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Demonstrates Genfit SA and Array BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Genfit SA and Array BioPharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Genfit SA’s upside potential currently stands at 214.41% and an $56.5 consensus target price. Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has an average target price of $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%. Based on the results shown earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than Array BioPharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Comparatively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has smaller growth than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Genfit SA beats Array BioPharma Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.