Contrasting of Genfit SA (GNFT) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Genfit SA
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|76.48
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Genfit SA and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Genfit SA and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Genfit SA’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 243.88%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Genfit SA shares are held by institutional investors while 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year Genfit SA’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Genfit SA.
