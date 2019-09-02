Contrasting of Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

This is a contrast between Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 RadNet Inc. 14 0.66 N/A 0.73 20.15

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 3.5 beta indicates that Genetic Technologies Limited is 250.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RadNet Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

Genetic Technologies Limited has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Genetic Technologies Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RadNet Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Genetic Technologies Limited shares and 64.3% of RadNet Inc. shares. About 86.5% of Genetic Technologies Limited’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% are RadNet Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genetic Technologies Limited -0.8% 1.08% -16.23% -23.54% -45.61% 13.43% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year Genetic Technologies Limited was less bullish than RadNet Inc.

Summary

RadNet Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Genetic Technologies Limited.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.