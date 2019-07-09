Contrasting of Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) and Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) and Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). The two are both Long-Term Care Facilities companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare Inc. 1 0.04 N/A -2.33 0.00 Capital Senior Living Corporation 5 0.37 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Genesis Healthcare Inc. and Capital Senior Living Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare Inc. 0.00% 20.5% -5.7% Capital Senior Living Corporation 0.00% -56.4% -2.9%

Volatility and Risk

Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s 0.91 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Capital Senior Living Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Capital Senior Living Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Genesis Healthcare Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Capital Senior Living Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Genesis Healthcare Inc. and Capital Senior Living Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Senior Living Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively Capital Senior Living Corporation has an average price target of $5, with potential downside of -8.42%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32.4% of Genesis Healthcare Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.9% of Capital Senior Living Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2% of Genesis Healthcare Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.8% of Capital Senior Living Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Healthcare Inc. 3.85% 0% -13.46% -17.68% -20.12% 14.41% Capital Senior Living Corporation -10.85% -4.22% -43.32% -53.04% -64.06% -43.24%

For the past year Genesis Healthcare Inc. has 14.41% stronger performance while Capital Senior Living Corporation has -43.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Capital Senior Living Corporation beats Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Genesis HealthCare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, including management, physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided inpatient services through a network of 499 skilled nursing and assisted/senior living facilities, including 473 skilled nursing facilities and 26 stand-alone assisted/senior living facilities across 34 states. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. also supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,700 healthcare locations in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.