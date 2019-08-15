Contrasting of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) and Its Rivals

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of Genesis Energy L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.35% of Genesis Energy L.P. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4.00% -1.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

With consensus price target of $23.5, Genesis Energy L.P. has a potential upside of 17.21%. The peers have a potential upside of 20.46%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Genesis Energy L.P. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. -3.3% 4.53% 4.15% 8.65% -0.17% 23.71% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genesis Energy L.P. are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Genesis Energy L.P.’s peers have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genesis Energy L.P. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genesis Energy L.P.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.22 shows that Genesis Energy L.P. is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genesis Energy L.P.’s peers are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genesis Energy L.P. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Genesis Energy L.P.’s competitors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.