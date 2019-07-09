Contrasting of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) and Its Peers

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE:GEL) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.3% of Genesis Energy L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.94% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Genesis Energy L.P. has 12.35% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.62% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Energy L.P. 0.00% -4.00% -1.00% Industry Average 12.50% 31.76% 11.17%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Energy L.P. N/A 22 0.00 Industry Average 406.16M 3.25B 25.59

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Energy L.P. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.40 1.96 1.88 2.28

With consensus target price of $23.5, Genesis Energy L.P. has a potential upside of 7.90%. The rivals have a potential upside of 9.38%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Genesis Energy L.P. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Genesis Energy L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Genesis Energy L.P. 3.02% -6.02% 4.15% -5.37% 0.6% 18.25% Industry Average 4.42% 4.74% 6.87% 11.43% 13.94% 21.23%

For the past year Genesis Energy L.P. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Genesis Energy L.P. are 1.1 and 0.9. Competitively, Genesis Energy L.P.’s rivals have 1.12 and 1.06 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genesis Energy L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genesis Energy L.P.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.36 shows that Genesis Energy L.P. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genesis Energy L.P.’s rivals’ beta is 1.30 which is 29.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Genesis Energy L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Genesis Energy L.P.’s peers beat Genesis Energy L.P. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. It operates through four segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Refinery Services, Marine Transportation, and Supply and Logistics. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in the pipeline transportation and processing of crude oil and natural gas. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,437 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The Refinery Services segment processes high sulfur gas streams to remove sulfur for refineries. This segment provides services to 10 refining operations; and sells the by-product sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals, such as copper and molybdenum, as well as in the production of pulp and paper. The Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum products and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 83 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 2.9 million barrels; and 43 push/tow boats. The Supply and Logistics segment provides services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers through purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates a suite of approximately 200 trucks, 400 trailers, 523 railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.6 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil and carbon dioxide (CO2). It owns 5 onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 580 miles of pipe located primarily in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas, and Wyoming; and 2 CO2 pipelines with approximately 270 miles of pipe. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Genesis Energy, L.P. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.