Contrasting of General Moly Inc. (GMO) and Its Peers

General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
General Moly Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have General Moly Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|General Moly Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|22.91%
|43.41%
|10.63%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting General Moly Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|General Moly Inc.
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Industry Average
|356.49M
|1.56B
|23.17
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for General Moly Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|General Moly Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.43
|2.00
|2.42
As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Moly Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|General Moly Inc.
|-43.91%
|-43.47%
|-0.99%
|-9.99%
|-50.86%
|-10.99%
|Industry Average
|6.72%
|13.97%
|15.44%
|14.55%
|14.25%
|25.73%
For the past year General Moly Inc. had bearish trend while General Moly Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Moly Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Moly Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Moly Inc.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of -0.01 shows that General Moly Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s competitors are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.
Dividends
General Moly Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
General Moly Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Moly Inc.
