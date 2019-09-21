Contrasting of General Moly Inc. (GMO) and Its Peers

General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

General Moly Inc. has 4.6% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. 42.43% of General Moly Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have General Moly Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting General Moly Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for General Moly Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score General Moly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of General Moly Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year General Moly Inc. had bearish trend while General Moly Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of General Moly Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. General Moly Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than General Moly Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.01 shows that General Moly Inc. is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, General Moly Inc.’s competitors are 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

General Moly Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

General Moly Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors General Moly Inc.