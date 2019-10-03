Contrasting of General Moly Inc. (GMO) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) and Auryn Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 80.59M -0.07 0.00 Auryn Resources Inc. 1 0.00 70.09M 0.15 10.34

Table 1 demonstrates General Moly Inc. and Auryn Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Moly Inc. 40,234,648,027.96% 0% 0% Auryn Resources Inc. 5,370,058,228.62% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.6% of General Moly Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.09% of Auryn Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. General Moly Inc.’s share held by insiders are 42.43%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.9% of Auryn Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) General Moly Inc. -43.91% -43.47% -0.99% -9.99% -50.86% -10.99% Auryn Resources Inc. -9.85% -13.71% -5.63% 49.5% 45.19% 65.01%

For the past year General Moly Inc. had bearish trend while Auryn Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Auryn Resources Inc., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada and Peru. It holds a 100% interest in the Committee Bay gold project, which covers an area of approximately 380,000 hectares, as well as Gibsons MacQuoid project consisting of a total of 329,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Homestake Ridge Project, which covers an area of approximately 7,500 hectares within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt in north-western British Columbia; and a portfolio of projects in southern Peru. In addition, it explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.